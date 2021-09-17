Father shot by stray bullet while sleeping with his 3 kids nearby, wife now terrified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10958532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jordan Allen Jr. was outside making TikTok videos on his dad's balcony when a bullet hit him in the head. A woman is now charged and arrested.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9343370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the teen was in her bed when the bullet came through the wall and struck her in the leg near her foot. She was taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 54-year-old father said he's grateful his family is OK after a stray bullet reportedly went through their front door, hitting the man in the arm while he slept.It happened in southeast Houston at Reveille Street and Park Place Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Thursday.Ines Rosas said he was asleep on his couch when his arm suddenly felt warm.Rosas said he initially thought it was an insect biting him. But, when he touched his arm, he discovered he was bleeding.He said he didn't hear gunfire at his apartment complex, but saw a bullet on the floor and a bullet hole through his front door.Rosas said he ran to tell his wife and three children, who were asleep at the time. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.His wife said she couldn't believe it. She said she's terrified and can't understand how that would happen.She said she actually did hear the three shots but never imagined one of the bullets would end up striking her husband.Rosas said he has no idea who fired the gun or why, but authorities are investigating.Now, with stitches in his arm, Rosas said he's grateful the bullet didn't hit him somewhere else that could have been fatal.Just last week, a 15-year-old girl was also hit by a stray bullet while she slept about two miles away from this shooting.If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800.