HPD investigating shooting in the Heights after man attempts to save friend who was shot

When officers arrived in the Houston Heights area, they found the man who had been grazed by a bullet performing life-saving measures on his friend, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An injured man attempted to save the life of his friend, who was shot multiple times in the Houston Heights area Saturday evening, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., units with HPD received a shooting call near Beverly Street and East 11 1/2 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet attempting to revive his friend, who was shot several times, HPD said.

According to police, the two men were sitting in a white Cadillac parked next to another possibly involved car, described as a white sedan, before the shooting happened.

HPD said it is unclear what led to the shooting between the two.

HFD arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Houston police said that they are looking for any other individuals who might've been involved.