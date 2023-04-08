Missouri City police investigating man fatally shot in Star Cinema Grill parking lot near Highway 6

Authorities said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle off Highway 6. Paramedics tried to save him, but the man did not make it.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are working to find out why a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Star Cinema Grill Saturday in Missouri City.

At about 12:10 a.m., the Missouri City Police Department responded to the shooting at 4811 State Highway 6 near Dullles Avenue.

Authorities said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle when they arrived.

CPR was performed, but the man died at the scene, police said.

Not much is known about the shooting, and the victim's identification has not been released.

No suspect description was immediately given.

