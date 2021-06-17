man killed

Man shot and killed at Santa Fe bar on Highway 6

Man shot and killed at Santa Fe bar

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed at a bar in Galveston County overnight.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at Las Catrinas Cabaret Bar & Grill on Highway 6 near Top Hat in Santa Fe.

The bar is not far from the Galveston/Brazoria County line.

Galveston County sheriff's deputies said 35-year-old Andrew Cordova had multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials were able to identify 27-year-old Jose DeLaCerda as the suspect in the shooting.

Deputies located him at a residence in Alvin, and he was arrested on a murder charge.

DeLaCerda is being held at the Galveston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies said another man was taken into custody at the scene in an unrelated criminal matter.
