Woman detained after HPD says she shot her father in stomach at their home in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 80s was shot early Thursday in the stomach by his daughter at their home in north Houston, according to police.

It happened just after midnight in the 2300 block of Brookmere Drive near Crystal Court.

Police say the man was shot in the stomach by his daughter, who is in her early 50s.

At last check, he was stable at the hospital.

His daughter was being interviewed by investigators to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said two handguns were recovered from inside the home.