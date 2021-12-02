man shot

Police investigating man injured in shooting near downtown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near downtown Houston.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Gentry Street at about 3:50 p.m.

At the scene, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

While police did not release information on the man's condition, officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.



