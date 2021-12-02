Police investigating man injured in shooting near downtown

Central units were dispatched to a shooting at the 2600 block of Gentry St. Officers arrived and found a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. It is not known what led to this shooting at this time.#hounews

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near downtown Houston.On Thursday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Gentry Street at about 3:50 p.m.At the scene, police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.While police did not release information on the man's condition, officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.