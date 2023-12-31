Man shot at Houston apartment complex on Greens Road knocked on doors for help before dying

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment complex on Greens Road and later died.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Saturday at about 8:45 p.m., a group of men were walking through the Columbia Greens apartment complex at 800 West Greens Road when an unknown suspect began firing shots at them, authorities said.

Police said the men separated and one victim was hit in the abdomen.

The injured man reportedly knocked on apartment doors for help.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he died two hours later.

Police say they were unable to find casings at the scene or witnesses to the incident.