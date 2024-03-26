Man shot and killed by someone who knocked on his door in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after a shooting at his home in Houston's Greater Inwood neighborhood, according to police.

Houston police said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Pepper Tree Manor -- a senior living community on Antoine Drive near DeSoto Street in northwest Houston.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 66-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, though a witness said they heard an argument between the man and an unknown person after someone knocked on his door.

ABC13 talked to a neighbor who said she has brought concerns about the lack of security to management multiple times.

"My friend called me, said, 'I'm making sure nothing happened to you because it was out here by your apartment.' Then I called another friend and she said, 'Yeah, it's on the news,'" Alma Thompson said. "Then I see you on the news, and I come out here and I go, 'Oh my God.' I want to shed tears because this is my home. This is where I live."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

