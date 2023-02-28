Officers arrived within minutes thanks to the gunshot detection system. Even though police worked to save his life, the man died from his injuries.

ShotSpotter technology leads police to man who died from gunshot wound to head in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being gunned down in the street in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Maggie Street near Cullen Boulevard.

The city's ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to the shooting and they arrived within minutes, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the man was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled alongside him and opened fire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Even though police worked to save his life, the man, who police believe was in his 40s, died from his injuries.

Police said they have surveillance video of the shooting and are talking to witnesses.

"The only witnesses we have stated that a dark-colored SUV involved drove down the street and shot at the victim," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Investigators said the victim didn't have any identification on him, so they don't know who he is or where he lived.

According to our ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker, over the last 12 months, there have been 13 homicides in the area, which includes the Sunnyside and the Brookhaven neighborhoods.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact HPD.

