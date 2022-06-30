Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend in N. Houston, HPD says

Shooting: 4500 Wylie. Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into whether a driver was ambushed when he was shot while in his car.Police said the driver dropped off a friend around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nance Street in north Houston.That's when a shooter reportedly walked up to him and opened fire as he sat in his car.The victim managed to drive a few blocks away to the 4500 block of Wylie Street near Liberty to get help from family.He was shot in the arm and side and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.Police did not have a description of the gunman or a known motive for the shooting.