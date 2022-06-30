man shot

Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend in N. Houston, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into whether a driver was ambushed when he was shot while in his car.

Police said the driver dropped off a friend around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nance Street in north Houston.



That's when a shooter reportedly walked up to him and opened fire as he sat in his car.

The victim managed to drive a few blocks away to the 4500 block of Wylie Street near Liberty to get help from family.

He was shot in the arm and side and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not have a description of the gunman or a known motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshots firedshootingman shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
HPD searching for gunman after suspected robber killed outside bar
Video shows gunman chase man down sidewalk before deadly shooting
Search for man and woman in gold SUV connected to deadly shooting
Man shot outside apartment may be suspect in drug activity: HCSO
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Supreme Court releases opinions on remaining cases
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
Family stranded trying to fly home ahead of busy holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News