The suspect still had a key to the apartment, HPD said. He had allegedly gone to the apartment earlier in the day but didn't find his ex there.

Man who shot ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at SE Houston apartment on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend overnight is still on the run Thursday morning.

The couple arrived at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Broadway near Hobby Airport at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Houston police said.

Police said the woman's ex-boyfriend still had a key to the apartment. The woman told police video shows her ex had actually gone by the apartment earlier in the day but she wasn't there.

Later that night, the man saw the new couple walking into the complex, and that's when he used the key to get inside, police said.

The suspect then allegedly shot the woman's new boyfriend several times, hitting him in the arm and the leg.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is expected to survive.

Police said they know the suspect, who is in his early 40s, and are still looking for him.