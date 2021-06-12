Hitchcock Police investigating a deadly auto-ped incident on Highway 6

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man Friday night in the driveway of a Highway 6 motel where he lived.It happened in the 9100 block of Highway 6 near Amber Drive around 10 p.m.,Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said a witness heard a vehicle run into the man and when that witness turned around to see what happened, the truck was already speeding off.The witness was unable to give police a description of the vehicle, but police were working to get security video from the motel.Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Hitchcock Police at 409-986-5559.