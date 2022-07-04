man killed

Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at Conoco Phillips gas station on Airline Drive

Man killed while sitting in SUV at north Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in a north Houston gas station parking lot Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called at about 9:04 p.m. to the Conoco Phillips gas station in the 4800 block of Airline off the North Freeway.

The man, who was between 20 to 25 years old, died at a hospital, according to police.

Video from the scene shows the driver's side window damaged with a single bullet hole.

Investigators do not have much to go on but said they believe the suspect was in a black SUV. They will be talking to a witness to gather more information.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Houston police.
