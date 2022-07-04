Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at Conoco Phillips gas station on Airline Drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in a north Houston gas station parking lot Sunday night, police said.Officers were called at about 9:04 p.m. to the Conoco Phillips gas station in the 4800 block of Airline off the North Freeway.The man, who was between 20 to 25 years old, died at a hospital, according to police.Video from the scene shows the driver's side window damaged with a single bullet hole.Investigators do not have much to go on but said they believe the suspect was in a black SUV. They will be talking to a witness to gather more information.If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Houston police.