Man wanted for exposing himself to Salyards Middle School girl's volleyball team in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD police are looking for a man who investigators say was driving when he exposed himself to a bus that was carrying a middle school girl's volleyball team.The incident happened on Oct. 30 along 290 near Brittmore. The Salyards Middle School volleyball team was en route to Truitt Middle School for a tournament, according to police.Police said the man was driving a dark grey Toyota Tundra pickup when he exposed himself as he passed the driver's side of the bus. Police did not release much information on the suspect, other than he is a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years of age.The pickup had no front license plate and police say there's damage to the right rear passenger door and running board.If you know any information regarding this case, please contact Det. Palomo with the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department at 281-897-4337 or richard.palomo@cfisd.net.