indecent exposure

Man wanted for exposing himself to Salyards Middle School girl's volleyball team in Cypress

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for exposing himself to girls volleyball team

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD police are looking for a man who investigators say was driving when he exposed himself to a bus that was carrying a middle school girl's volleyball team.

The incident happened on Oct. 30 along 290 near Brittmore. The Salyards Middle School volleyball team was en route to Truitt Middle School for a tournament, according to police.

Police said the man was driving a dark grey Toyota Tundra pickup when he exposed himself as he passed the driver's side of the bus. Police did not release much information on the suspect, other than he is a Hispanic male between 30 to 40 years of age.

The pickup had no front license plate and police say there's damage to the right rear passenger door and running board.

If you know any information regarding this case, please contact Det. Palomo with the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department at 281-897-4337 or richard.palomo@cfisd.net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscrimeindecent exposurepolice
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Volleyball players indicted after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Driver exposes himself to mom and girls on Highway 290
Fugitive wanted for indecency with a child in Houston
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News