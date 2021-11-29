pedestrian killed

Man selling flowers in median of Airline Drive hit and killed after 2 cars crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Man selling flowers on Airline Drive hit and killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man selling flowers on the street was run over and killed in north Harris County Sunday night.

It happened in the 8900 block of Airline Drive near West Gulf Bank just before 6 p.m.

Investigators say two cars ran into each other, then one of them hit the victim, who was standing on the median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes of Airline Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

While the driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the scene, deputies said the other driver got out and ran away.

Off-duty officers working a security job nearby were able to arrest him, deputies said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashman killedpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Man hit and killed by passing drivers after car breaks down
Family says HPD should help pay for loved one's funeral after crash
Man killed after stepping in front of big rig on North Loop, HPD says
62-year-old man hit and killed by HPD vehicle during chase identified
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News