Freedom Over Texas 2025: What to know and when to catch fireworks finale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Freedom Over Texas, Houston's annual Fourth of July celebration, is just around the corner! Here's everything you need to know.

Details

Friday, July 4, 2025

Eleanor Tinsley Park

The festivities begin at 4 p.m., the concert begins at 7 p.m., and the celebration will end with a fireworks show around 9:35 p.m.

Tickets

Guests can purchase tickets for $10 online or at the gate. But new this year, only the Bagby Street entrance gate will accept cash. All other gates are cash free. That said, organizers are encouraging those planning to attend to buy their tickets early and online so they don't have to wait in line. Children under 5 years old get in for free.

Parking

Event parking is available for a fee at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts parking garage located at 800 Bagby Street. Guests should enter the parking garage on Rusk Street between Houston Avenue and Bagby Street.

More event parking is also available in the Theater District Parking Garages with access on Rusk Street between Bagby and Smith Streets.

Street closures

Event organizers are busy getting Eleanor Tinsley Park ready to go. As a result, expect several streets downtown to be closed before the Fourth of July.

Wednesday, July 2, 7 a.m. through Saturday, July 5, 9 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

o I-45 exit ramp to Allen Pkwy outbound (will re-open at 9 a.m. on 7-5-25)

o I-45 enter ramp from Allen Pkwy inbound *(will re-open at 5 p.m. on 7-5-25)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby (will re-open at 9 a.m. on 7-5-25)

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft *(will re-open at 5 p.m. on 7-5-25)

o (No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until *5 p.m. on SATURDAY, JULY 5)

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive & at the Bridge

Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking south bound traffic to Allen Parkway

Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)

Walker & Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.

o I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Brazos St. at Dallas

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Bagby southbound at Rusk

FRIDAY , JULY 4, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on FRIDAY, JULY 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.

Know before you go

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. That's the message from organizers once again this year.

According to the ABC13 weather team, while it looks to be dry, it's going to be hot outside. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 90s with heat index values well above 100.

Heat advisories are also possible, so be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

Water will be available at the event for free, but coolers are not allowed.

Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small umbrellas.

Don't forget to make sure young children remain hydrated as well and don't lose sight of them. Personal items, such as for medical needs or baby food, are allowed.

How to watch from home

If you're not headed to the park, you can watch from home! ABC13 is the exclusive television partner for Freedom Over Texas.

Our coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC13 or wherever you stream.

This year's headliner is multi-platinum songwriter and artist Lee Brice, plus special guest Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and vocal powerhouse Ashley McBryde.