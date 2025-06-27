Woman stabbed to death at gaming machine in southwest Harris County, deputies say

Harris County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman was killed at a gaming machine in a gas station along Highway 6 South.

Harris County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman was killed at a gaming machine in a gas station along Highway 6 South.

Harris County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman was killed at a gaming machine in a gas station along Highway 6 South.

Harris County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman was killed at a gaming machine in a gas station along Highway 6 South.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after she was stabbed inside a southwest Harris County gas station on Thursday night, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened at the Super Stop and Phillips 66 gas station on Highway 6 South near Beechnut at about 10:45 p.m.

Sgt. Johnson said the woman was sitting at a gaming machine before briefly speaking with the suspect.

He said during that interaction, the man stabbed her multiple times in the chest and head.

Johnson said the woman was flown to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators are searching for the suspect who they said took off from the scene on a bicycle.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or submit an online tip.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, x and Instagram.