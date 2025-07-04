24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
14-year-old dead after being found with gunshot wound to the stomach in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Friday, July 4, 2025 1:08PM
Officials are conducting an investigation Friday after a 14-year-old boy was found dead in the Humble area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are conducting an investigation Friday after a 14-year-old boy was found dead in the Humble area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Precinct 4 and HCSO deputies arrived at a home in the 31000 block of Gianna Springs near Blackstone Trail and discovered the teen's body.

He had reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, HCSO says.

ABC13 was live at the scene, where deputies had cautioned the area off.

According to investigators, the teen's parents were not home at the time; however, his siblings, a 12-year-old brother and a 17-year-old sister, were present.

Officials did not provide any additional details at the scene.

