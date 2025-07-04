2 teenagers wanted for downtown Houston gunpoint robbery, METRO video shows suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A brazen robbery in downtown Houston caught on camera, and now police need your help to find those responsible.

Investigators say they're looking for two teenage suspects who were among a group that robbed two other teenagers at gunpoint near Discovery Green in April.

Video released by the Houston Police Department shows four men following the two teenagers along Dallas Street as they are trying to get to the bus stop. The suspects then start running after them. It was an armed robbery, and police say two of the four have been identified as Desmond Jackson and Chancellor Thompson.

According to court records, one of the victims said that after he was chased, a handgun was pushed into his abdomen using so much force that he was left with a bruise just below his right rib for several days.

Police say the robbers told the teens to give them everything, and that one of the robbers yanked a gold chain off the victim's neck.

Afterwards, records show all four suspects got on a METRO light-rail train. Records show that the video taken on the light rail is clear enough to see the suspects inside the METRO light-rail train car, talking to each other and examining a gold chain.

When the light rail video was released shortly after the April robbery, records show a Houston ISD school police officer actually recognized both Jackson and Thompson as students. That officer called HPD, which led to the positive identification of the two suspects and charges being filed.

If you know the whereabouts of the two suspects, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

