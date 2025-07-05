While League City allows neighbors to use fireworks, other cities are cracking down

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- For fireworks fans, Independence Day feels like Christmas Day in League City this year.

League City makes fireworks legal this 4th of July

This year will be the first time League City neighbors can legally set off fireworks. A change that's brought thrill to firework stands just outside of city limits.

"I'm excited about it," League City resident Tyler Lincoln said. "You don't have anything to worry about. There's no anxiety. You can shoot them off and have fun."

Exciting not just for neighbors but also for business owners. Ivan Gusman opened Pescador Fireworks just south of League City, partially, he said, because of the change.

Because of the new rules, Gusman said a lot of League City neighbors have visited his stand.

"I think a lot of people are excited that now they're going to be able to pop fireworks at their home, and they don't have to go and venture out away from their homes," Gusman said.

Last year, League City voters overwhelmingly approved making fireworks legal. City council then changed the ordinance.

Now, neighbors can use fireworks on Independence Day and New Year's Eve.

Firefighters explain what they're doing to keep people safe

Fireworks can be dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 2024, nearly 15,000 people went to the ER for firework injuries. In 2023, the agency said around 10,000 needed hospital treatment.

League City Fire Chief Jeff Allen said although fireworks are legal, you can still get in trouble.

"We feel that by putting this ordinance in place, by putting some rules in place, by educating the public as to what those rules are, we feel like we've got a pretty good way to safely allow this to occur," Allen explained.

Some of those rules include being at least 18 years old to use fireworks, they must be shot from a house, not an apartment complex, and you can only use them on two days a year, from sundown to 1:00 a.m.

Allen said they'll have four fire marshal units staffed and two fire engines working on July 4 in case there are issues. He said for this first year, they plan to distribute flyers to educate rule breakers, instead of handing out tickets.

"By putting these rules into place, we hope that will help with deterring both the outcome of the fire and or the outcome of an injury," Allen said.

LEGALIZING FIREWORKS FREES UP OFFICERS

League City said one reason it considered legalizing fireworks was because it would allow all responders to handle other calls. In 2023, Allen said the first marshal received 103 fireworks complaints.

Last year, after fireworks became legal on New Year's Eve, the number of complaints was cut in half to 56. While there were fewer complaints, there were still issues.

Allen said on New Year's Eve, there were five fires caused by fireworks. That's why he said it's important if people are using them on Independence Day to clean up properly.

"Once you're done discharging the fireworks, please, please, please soak them," Allen explained. "Whether that's taking a garden hose and soaking them, or you're throwing them in a bucket of water."

While League City legalized fireworks, 'playtime's over' in another city

In Rosenberg, the city considered legalizing fireworks last month. A proposal brought to council by the police chief.

Chief Jonathan White told ABC13 that 50 firework calls come in on Independence Day, which can overwhelm the department. That's why he asked the council to consider what League City did.

At first, council appeared in favor of the change during a May workshop meeting. However, after hearing from neighbors, they decided against it in June.

"I don't want the whole city popping fireworks and then, God forbid, a house catches on fire and someone who's still sleeping," Rosenberg Council Member Felix Vargas said during a June council meeting. "I don't want that on my conscience."

City council instructed the fire marshal and firefighters to enforce the ordinance instead of changing it.

"We're going to let the public know. Sorry, playtimes over now, we're going to have to be writing some tickets," Rosenberg Mayor William Benton said during the June council meeting.

Texas City is also cracking down. The city released a new online firework complaint form ahead of the holiday.

Neighbors can alert police to fireworks use and even include photos and videos.

