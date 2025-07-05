24 dead, 12 from Houston presumed missing following devastating Central Texas flood

Officials confirm that 12 people from the Houston area are missing following deadly flooding in Central Texas over the 4th of July weekend.

SAN ANTIONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- The death toll from devastating floods in central Texas has risen to 24, Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha told reporters during a news conference Friday evening.

According to officials, the Guadalupe River, near Hunt and Kerrville, rose to 26 feet in 45 minutes, as heavy rain pummeled the area. The river reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing a 1987 flood level, the National Weather Service said.

Family members confirm with ABC13 that as of Saturday morning, at least 12 people from Houston are missing in the wake of floods.

All areas near and surrounding the river, creeks, and streams were urged to evacuate and reach higher ground immediately.

Multiple videos posted across social media showed several feet of water submerging roads and highways. In one video, an SUV can be seen on the edge of a ravine, tipping over.

There are several major camps in the area, and at one of them, Camp Mystic, up to 25 of its 750 campers are unaccounted for, according to Leitha.

"That does not mean they've been lost -- they could be in a tree, they could be out of communication. We are praying for all of those missing to be found alive," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a news conference.

Camp Mystic said in a letter to parents, "If your daughter is not accounted for, you have been notified. If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for."

Texas Govenor Greg Abbott said the state remains in a search and rescue posture hours after devastating flooding tore through parts of Hill Country.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area first responders deploy to help with Central Texas flood recovery



He said two state search and rescue teams, the Texas National Guard and a host of other agencies are continuing to conduct rescues Friday night.

"Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas."

The Houston Fire Department has also been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts.

At least five groups of first responders from the Houston area were called on by the state to lend a hand in the devastating flooding.

So far, teams from the Houston Fire Department, Cypress Creek, Galveston County, New Waverly, and Montgomery County have deployed.

HFD District Chief Joshua Vogel is one of four members of the Wildland Group that is deploying. He said they received a call around 11 a.m. and were on the road by 3 p.m.

