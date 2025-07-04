I-10 project ends but summer road travelers face delays with I-45 construction to Galveston

As millions of drivers hit the highway for summer road trips, ABC13 has updates on two major interstate construction projects in southeast Texas.
If you're heading to Galveston Island, some sections of the I-45 south construction project are almost finished, while others are still years from completion. The goal of the I-45 project is to reconstruct and widen the corridor to 8 main lanes.
I-45 South Project
I-10 Brookshire Project
The outlook is now much better along I-10 headed west to San Antonio. TxDOT announced this week that the I-10 Brookshire project between FM 359 and the Brazos River is complete. The project widened the interstate and updated frontage roads and bridges over the Brazos.