13-year-old finds mom stabbed to death in SW Houston, and her boyfriend turns himself in, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy found his mother stabbed to death in their southwest Houston home on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex off Braeswood near Braeburn Glen, just before 8:30 p.m.

Houston police say the boy had gone to the store and returned to find the front door locked. He was able to get inside through the back door and found his mother, a woman in her early 40s, dead. Investigators say he ran to a friend's home to get help.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the woman had been fatally stabbed. Her boyfriend, a man in his early 30s who lived with her, was not there when police arrived.

Police say the victim's boyfriend called 911, saying he wanted to turn himself in to authorities at the entrance of the apartment complex. Investigators say the couple had been in an on-and-off relationship.

The victim's son is not related to the suspect. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.