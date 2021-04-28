Man found dead inside motel room in SE Houston; police investigating as homicide

Clear Lake officers are at a homicide scene 12700 Featherwood. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/3qTTFaN0zd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a motel room in southeast Houston and the Houston Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.According to a tweet posted by HPD, officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel off North Featherwood Drive in southeast Houston around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a person down.Police said the man was found dead inside one of the rooms.HPD homicide investigators are working to determine how the man died. His identity has not been released.