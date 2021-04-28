man killed

Man found dead inside motel room in SE Houston; police investigating as homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a motel room in southeast Houston and the Houston Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

According to a tweet posted by HPD, officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel off North Featherwood Drive in southeast Houston around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a person down.



Police said the man was found dead inside one of the rooms.

HPD homicide investigators are working to determine how the man died. His identity has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhouston police departmenthotelhomicide investigationhomicideman killedinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Man dragged 385 feet by truck in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Man crashes into W. Houston furniture store after being shot
Son charged with capital murder in parent's stabbing death, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News