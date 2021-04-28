Man found dead inside motel room in SE Houston; police investigating as homicide

According to a tweet posted by HPD, officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel off North Featherwood Drive in southeast Houston around 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a person down.
Clear Lake officers are at a homicide scene 12700 Featherwood. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/3qTTFaN0zd— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2021
Police said the man was found dead inside one of the rooms.
HPD homicide investigators are working to determine how the man died. His identity has not been released.