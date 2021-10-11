Man killed in shooting at North Harris County motel, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at a motel located at 19027 North Freeway, near 1960. A male was shot and confirmed deceased on-scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/E3J6Qw5GSq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting at a motel off the North Freeway that left a man dead.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday night that the man was confirmed dead on scene.The address in the sheriff's tweet comes back to the Scottish Inn & Suites on the North Freeway just north of FM 1960.Deputies have not released any information about the gunman or what led up to the shooting.