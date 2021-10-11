Man killed in shooting at North Harris County motel, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at a motel located at 19027 North Freeway, near 1960. A male was shot and confirmed deceased on-scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/E3J6Qw5GSq— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 11, 2021
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday night that the man was confirmed dead on scene.
The address in the sheriff's tweet comes back to the Scottish Inn & Suites on the North Freeway just north of FM 1960.
Deputies have not released any information about the gunman or what led up to the shooting.
This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.