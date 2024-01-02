Image released of man accused of exposing himself in front of children in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in front of children in Friendswood.

The Friendswood Police Department said the incident happened on Dec. 28 at about 5:30 p.m.

Police said two children were playing outside in the 1900 block of La Salle Street when a man bared his genitals.

Authorities didn't describe the suspect, but Friendswood police posted on social media a still image from a surveillance video showing the man they believe is at the center of this crime.

The man can be seen wearing a multicolored hoodie, a backpack, light-washed denim jeans, and brown shoes.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Friendswood Police Department at (281)-996-3300.