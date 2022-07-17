Man pronounced dead after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say

MONTGOMERY County, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after drowning in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 1.
At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call from someone that said they saw a male jump off a pontoon boat and begin to swim. The man struggled in the water as the boat drifted further away.
From there, family members reported being with the man, identified as 55-year-old Jesus Cabrera, jumped in to locate him, and pulled him back onto the boat.
The Montgomery Co. Precinct 1 Marine Division, the North Montgomery Fire Department, and the Montgomery County Hospital District arrived to assist.
Marine Division and the fire department performed life-saving measures before taking the man to a command center where EMS personnel was available. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Cabrera was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Constable Phillph Cash sent his condolences to the family and warned everyone to use life safety equipment in a boat or while being in the water. He says that no matter your expertise in the water, life jackets or personal flotation devices save lives.
