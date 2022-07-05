drowning

28-year-old San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, officials say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man drowned in Lake Conroe on Monday, according to Montgomery County officials.

Officials said that at about 2:53 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center responded to a 911 call involving a man swimming in the West Little Lake area near the Bentwater Subdivision.

The caller reportedly said the man had been swimming towards the shore and began to wave his hands forcibly when they lost sight of him. Authorities arrived within minutes at the location.

Witnesses said the man had been in shallow water after spending much of his day on a boat enjoying the lake. Initial reports indicate the man had stepped into a steep drop-off, causing him to lose his footing and become distressed in the water.

According to authorities, good Samaritans stopped and helped before the first responder's arrival but were unsuccessful in finding him.

At about 4:30 p.m., the man's body was recovered using side-scan sonar equipment, officials said.

The 28-year-old man has been identified as Binh Le from San Antonio.

Constable Philip Cash said he expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Le and reminds everyone on Lake Conroe to use life safety equipment whenever they are on a boat or in the water.

He said that no matter your comfort in the water, personal floatation devices like PFDs or life jackets can save lives.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation, and any additional information will be released as it becomes available.
