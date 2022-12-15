20-year-old man arrested for crashing head-on with police while taking off in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after he crashed head-on with police while fleeing in Houston's East End area.

Jeibin Sorto, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of felony evading arrest.

On Nov. 27, at about 10:50 p.m., Houston Police Department officers responded to an assault in-progress call.

Two officers, who were in a marked police car, saw Sorto taking off and followed him to the intersection of 70th Street and J.W. Peavy Drive.

Sorto made a U-turn at the intersection, drove toward the officers as they tried to reverse out of the way, and crashed into them head-on before he fled on foot.

Police said they searched the area but did not immediately find him. The officers in the crash were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Further investigation identified Sorto as the suspect and he was arrested Wednesday without incident.

