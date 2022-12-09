Driver crashes car into 2-story, Texas City house and tried taking officer's stun gun, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested on Thursday after police say he drove a car into a house in Texas City and resisted arrest.

On Thursday, Texas City police responded to a call about a crash in the 8000 block of Diamond Oak Drive.

When officers arrived, they said someone driving a Toyota Corolla drove into the two-story home with a person inside. The person was upstairs at the time of the collision and was not injured.

Police say the 30-year-old driver, Corey Tipps, fled the scene on foot. Officers said Tipps tried resisting arrest and attempted to grab their Taser.

Tipps was taken into custody and transferred to Galveston County Jail.

He's being charged with attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, resisting arrest, and for striking a fixture.