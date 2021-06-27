murder

Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing man to death at NE Houston party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another at a party in northeast Houston.

Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, is accused of stabbing De Voir Stansberry with a knife early Saturday, according to court records.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area near Brock Park off Tidwell Road.

Police said a fight broke out at the party on Valley Flag Drive that led to the two men being stabbed.

Stansberry tried to run away, but later collapsed and died in a ditch in the 10100 block of Tidwell Road, police said. The other victim ran to a nearby store and asked residents for help.

Garcia and his brother were detained by police, but investigators said they were getting conflicting stories from the surviving victim and the brothers.

The surviving victim was later identified as Patrick Torres. He was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Garcia is in jail with a bond set at $200,000 for the murder of Stansberry.

Court records also list he was charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing of Torres. His bond for this charge is set at $100,000.

The video above is from a previous story.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
