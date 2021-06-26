stabbing

Brothers detained after fatal stabbing at NE Houston party

EMBED <>More Videos

Brothers detained after fatal stabbing at NE Houston party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died early Saturday and another was injured in a stabbing at a party in northeast Houston, police said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area near Brock Park off Tidwell Road.

A fight broke out at the party on Valley Flag Drive that led to the two being stabbed, according to Houston police.

One of the victims tried to run away, but later collapsed and died in a ditch in the 10100 block of West Tidwell Road, police said. The other victim ran to a nearby store and residences for help.

Two brothers were detained by police, but investigators said they were getting conflicting stories from the surviving victim and the brothers.

The surviving victim was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.

The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfighthomicide investigationhomicideviolencestabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Teacher injured by student at Elkins HS, police say
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
Son charged with capital murder in parent's stabbing death, HPD says
2 children at Humble ISD school sent to hospital, official says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News