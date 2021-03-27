car fire

Houston DJ dies in fiery crash in E. Harris Co.

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman attempted to save a man who caught on fire after crashing his car in a ditch Saturday morning in east Harris County by dumping gallons of water on him.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of Broad Street in Baytown around 9 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Derrick Tyler, 34, was driving home from his construction job when deputies said he possibly fell asleep, veered off the road and landed nose-down in a ditch near an apartment complex.

Deputies said the car burst into flames after the crash. That's when residents from the apartment complex ran out and started pouring water on Tyler.

Neighbors said Tyler was screaming for help after he couldn't open the door because of the way the car had landed in the ditch.

A woman rushed to get the jugs of water she had just bought at the grocery store to dump on the vehicle to try to put the fire out. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save his life.

Highlands Fire Department arrived to the scene, but were unable to do much at that point.

ABC13 spoke with Tyler's stepdad and he said Tyler was a well-known DJ known as Lil D.

Report a correction or typo
