Man in custody after exposing himself in front of woman and leading police on chase, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after allegedly exposing himself in front of a grandmother in public, then leading officers on a chase in southwest Houston, HPD said.

The incident began in a small shopping center on South Gessner on March 18.

The woman, Kathy, says she was filling up water jugs outside the center when she noticed a man beside her inside a car, undressed and recording himself.

Kathy told ABC13 that the man, identified as 27-year-old Jay Riley, didn't seem to mind who was around or watching, leading her to call the police.

Once police arrived, Riley fled from the area, which sparked a short chase of 1.7 miles.

While in pursuit, Riley ran a red light and hit another vehicle, ending the chase near Harwin and Jeanetta St., police said.

Charging documents said officers detained Riley for "masturbating in a public parking lot."

Police told Kathy that the suspect was filming himself and uploaded the videos to Instagram.

As of Sunday, Riley has been charged with evading arrest and was given a $15,000 bond, charging documents read.

