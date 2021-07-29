2 charged in connection with shooting death of man and woman found in Spring apartment

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Just over a month after a man and woman were found shot to death inside an apartment, their suspected killers have been charged.The incident happened on June 15 at 23770 Springwoods Village Place in Spring.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene after reports of shots fired. When authorities arrived at the complex, they found that clothing and several guns had been tossed from the apartment.Officials went into the apartment and found a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman dead.At the time, investigators did not know if the man and woman lived in the unit, but the leaseholder, who has been identified as 37-year-old Jamari Martinez, wasn't at the scene when authorities arrived.As the investigation continued, authorities said Martinez and 18-year-old Jamariyon Charles have been charged with capital murder in connection with the case.Martinez is currently being held in Montgomery County on an unrelated charge. Meanwhile, Charles is in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Center waiting to be arraigned.Investigators did not immediately mention a motive in the killings.