Deputies searching for man accused of shooting ex and killing her friend in north Harris County

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- There's an urgent search for a man accused of shooting two women, killing one of them overnight in north Harris County.

Deputies said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's unit around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock Creek Apartments, located in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane.

As the man's ex-girlfriend, Lioneicia Malveaux, and her friend, Brittani Simmons, were having dinner, deputies said Kentrell Brumfield forced his way inside and shot the two women multiple times.

Brumfield reportedly used to live at the apartment with Malveaux.



Neighbors at the apartment complex said they heard a verbal altercation before the shooting.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where Simmons was later pronounced dead.

Records show that Brumfield already had two open felony warrants in Harris County, including aggravated robbery.

In the overnight shooting, he's wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

As for his whereabouts, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they'll be looking anywhere from here to New Orleans, as Brumfield is from Louisiana.

Malveaux spoke with the sheriff's office and said she and Brumfield recently split up. Deputies are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident.

"We don't believe he was living at the location at the time, but had lived here on and off previously," Sgt. Jason Brown said. "We have some other recent incidents of family violence at the location, and we just believe this was an ongoing domestic incident."

Investigators said they were unsure what kind of car Brumfield might be driving.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

