75-year-old man accused of enticing 12-year-old girl into Walmart dressing room, court docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into a Walmart dressing room was arrested on Thursday, according to court documents.

Paul Palacios, 75, has been charged with enticing a child with the intent to commit a felony.

Court documents show that Palacios was notified not to return to the Walmart store at 4412 North Freeway. Ten minutes later, he made an attempt to persuade a 12-year-old girl to go into the dressing room with him.

This is not the first time the suspect has been accused of an incident involving a child. According to records, Palacios was currently on parole after being sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2016.

On Saturday, Palacios was released from the Harris County Jail after no probable cause was found in the case.