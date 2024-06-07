Registered sex offender back in jail accused of trying to lure 12-year-old girl in Walmart

The 76-year-old man had been released from jail after a judge said there wasn't enough probable cause to keep him in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A registered sex offender is back in jail for allegedly trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into a Walmart dressing room.

Seventy-six-year-old Paul Palacios is accused of enticing the child on May 30 at a Walmart in the 4400 block of the North Freeway.

Investigators say Palacios led the girl around the store and asked if she wanted anything before suggesting they go into the dressing room.

The girl started crying and alerted her mother to the alleged actions before police were called.

The girl had no prior connection to Palacios, according to Houston police.

Palacios was initially released from jail on June 1 after a magistrate judge said there wasn't enough probable cause to keep him in custody.

The judge said missing information in court documents was the reason behind that decision.

However, the Harris County District Attorney's Office referred the case to a grand jury Friday morning, and Palacios was indicted on a charge of enticing a child.

The DA's office told ABC13 it always believed there was probable cause.

They added that the information presented to the grand jury was the same information the magistrate judge had earlier in the month.

ABC13 reached out to the magistrate judge to see what missing information influenced that initial decision but has not received a response.

