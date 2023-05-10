Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was found shot to death.

Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of his 65-year-old mother at Porter home, deputies say

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of his 65-year-old mother at a home in Porter, Texas on Tuesday.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane, which is in the Woodridge Forest community, at about 5 p.m. in regards to a shooting call.

At the scene, deputies found a 65-year-old woman, later identified as Carol Kuykendall, dead with a gunshot wound.

In an update on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Carol's son, Michael Scott Kuykendall, was arrested for her murder. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Investigators did not provide further details about what exactly led up to the deadly shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, family, and neighbors of Ms. Kuykendall," MCSO said.

