Person of interest questioned after 65-year-old woman found killed inside Porter-area home

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County sheriff's investigators are keeping details close to the vest during the early stage of an investigation into a woman's shooting death.

An investigation got underway Tuesday evening in the 25200 block of Forest Sounds Lane, which is in the Woodridge Forest community in Porter.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it received an assault firearms call in the neighborhood before deputies located a 65-year-old woman dead.

Investigators identified and questioned a person of interest, MCSO added.

The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be isolated and there's no threat to the public.

Investigators wouldn't say if there's a relationship between the victim and person of interest. They were also tight-lipped about the exact home where the shooting unfolded.

"We can't identify which house it is at this time," Miranda Hahs, MCSO's public information officer, said.

By mid-evening, Eyewitness News learned the investigation was at an apparent standstill since detectives weren't legally cleared to go into the home and process the scene. They have been interviewing neighbors and witnesses, as well as searching for surveillance video, in the meantime.

