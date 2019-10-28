child killed

Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Derion Vence, the suspect in the disappearance and death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, isn't due back in court until next month, but grand jury documents have revealed new insight into how the little girl died.

The grand jury in the high-profile case accused Vence of harming Maleah "by restricting the (victim's) airway with an unknown object."

The information was added to Vence's existing charge of felony injury to a child/serious bodily injury that was filed back in August. Based on evidence, including the girl's autopsy, prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Vence with intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.

RELATED: Derion Vence indicted by a grand jury

Vence was previously indicted on a count of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

The injury to a child charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison.

Medical examiners ruled Maleah's death was the result of "homicidal violence," although, the exact method was not disclosed at that time.

Investigators believe Vence was the last person to see the girl alive. Crews spent nearly the entire month of May looking for the girl after Vence reported her missing.

But a week after making that report, Vence was arrested, and later while behind bars, indicated to community activist Quanell X that the girl's body was dumped in Arkansas.

Maleah's remains were found in a trash bag along a highway on May 31.

Vence is due for a hearing on Nov. 12.

