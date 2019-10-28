Maleah Davis' 'airway restricted' when she died: Documents

The grand jury in the high-profile case accused Vence of harming Maleah "by restricting the (victim's) airway with an unknown object."
The information was added to Vence's existing charge of felony injury to a child/serious bodily injury that was filed back in August. Based on evidence, including the girl's autopsy, prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to charge Vence with intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.
RELATED: Derion Vence indicted by a grand jury
Vence was previously indicted on a count of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.
The injury to a child charge is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to life in prison.
Medical examiners ruled Maleah's death was the result of "homicidal violence," although, the exact method was not disclosed at that time.
Investigators believe Vence was the last person to see the girl alive. Crews spent nearly the entire month of May looking for the girl after Vence reported her missing.
But a week after making that report, Vence was arrested, and later while behind bars, indicated to community activist Quanell X that the girl's body was dumped in Arkansas.
Maleah's remains were found in a trash bag along a highway on May 31.
Vence is due for a hearing on Nov. 12.
RELATED STORIES
- Maleah Davis memorial bridge dedication set for November
- 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death, medical examiner says
- Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral
- 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
- A look inside Maleah's private service that drew hundreds
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts