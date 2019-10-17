Society

Maleah Davis memorial bridge dedication set for November

FULTON, Arkansas (KTRK) -- Signs bearing "Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge" will be installed and unveiled near where the little girl's remains were found during a ceremony on Nov. 9.

The sheriff's office in Hempstead County, Arkansas, where the search for the missing 4-year-old from Houston ended in tragedy early this year, announced the ceremony to dedicate its Red Lake Road bridge over Interstate 30 at Exit 18.

In July, the Arkansas State Highway Commission voted to rename the overpass.

The 4-year-old's remains were found on the side of the highway back in May.

The sheriff said the new signs won't cost the county anything thanks to donations.

Many people have created touching tributes to Maleah, including a sculpture, "My Little Pony" casket for her funeral, toys and photos and a Maleah mural at the apartment where she lived.

