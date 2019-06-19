'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

HOUSTON, Texas -- Adorned with rainbows and 'My Little Pony,' Maleah Davis' casket is as bold and colorful as her family remembers her.

ABC13 Eyewitness News is getting its first look at the casket the 4-year-old will be buried in at a private funeral on Saturday.



The casket was built and donated by SoulShine Industries to the Davis family.

Richardson Mortuary has been collecting flowers, teddy bears and private messages of condolence ahead of the service.

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

