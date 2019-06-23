Society

MALEAH DAVIS: A look inside the private service that drew hundreds

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolie, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared several highlights from the service.

RELATED: MALEAH DAVIS: Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral

In the video above, dancers can be seen performing a beautiful praise dance in Maleah's honor around her casket.

Another beautiful moment captured from the ceremony shows Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, releasing a single dove at the burial ceremony.

Maleah's obituary featured a heartwarming message that was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself.

The message said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."


Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.

SEE ALSO: 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

SEE MORE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonchild killedfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News