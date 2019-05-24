Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the search for Maleah Davis continues, authorities announced the reward has increased in hopes to find her.

On Thursday, Chief Art Acevedo gave a brief update on the missing 4-year-old's case. He also mentioned a $5,000 reward to help find Maleah even "if I have to pay it myself," he said.

The reward grew throughout the day as Acevedo announced that Mr. Ronnie and Karen Bias, out of Louisiana, have pledged an additional $10,000 for information to find Maleah.





The reward offered adds up to a total of $15,000, which is separate to the reward of up to $5,000 offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading up to an arrest.

In the conference, Acevedo also opened up about the suspect's theories as he told the media they believe the suspect, Derion Vence, knows where Maleah is, but he is just not talking about it.

"You could drive a big rig right through the tales this guy has been telling," Acevedo said about Vence.

Acevedo pleads with the public to help bring little Maleah home in order to give her family the closure they need, as her case is not one of "a cat buried in the yard."

"The evidence shows that we believe she has been murdered. Let's bring this baby home, proper burial," he said. "Without finding that body, there is a hole left out there. We want to give them the closure, of both charges and finding her body."

