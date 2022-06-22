traffic delay

Major crash causes delays on the South Beltway, HCTRA says

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is investigating a major crash on the eastbound lanes of the S. Sam Houston Tollway at W. Airport, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

HCTRA said in a tweet that the major crash involves possible life-threatening injuries.

Authorities warn drivers to expect delays as traffic is being diverted at the W. Airport exit.

It is unclear what led to the crash. This is a developing story.

