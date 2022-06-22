Major crash causes delays on the South Beltway, HCTRA says

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️



Eastbound South Sam Houston Tollway @ W. Airport: Law enforcement is investigating a major crash with possible life threatening injuries.



Traffic is being diverted at the W. Airport exit. Expect delays and use caution in the area. #HouTraffic — Harris County Toll Road Authority (@HCTRA) June 21, 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is investigating a major crash on the eastbound lanes of the S. Sam Houston Tollway at W. Airport, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.HCTRA said in a tweet that the major crash involves possible life-threatening injuries.Authorities warn drivers to expect delays as traffic is being diverted at the W. Airport exit.It is unclear what led to the crash. This is a developing story.