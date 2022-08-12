Police searching for robber accused of injuring mail carrier during attack in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was injured during a robbery while working her route in southwest Houston on Thursday.

Houston police received a call from the USPS carrier around 6:50 p.m. She told them she had just been robbed in the 14427 block of Waterloo Drive.

The woman said she was working her regular route when the suspect grabbed her and struck her multiple times in the face.

During the attack, the victim sustained multiple lacerations on her face. Police said she needed medical attention.

The suspect got away with her mail bag, mail equipment, keys and debit card, according to HPD.

He reportedly dropped some of the stolen items as he ran away, and some things were recovered.

The woman described the suspect as a Black male around 17 or 18 years old, wearing black clothing.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.