Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details

By Vanessa Holt
CONROE, Texas -- The 2022 summer feeding program in Conroe ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to children age 18 and younger on weekdays from June 8-July 1 at several schools in the district. The dates at College Park High School are June 7-July 13.

Meals will be available on weekdays except for the holidays observed June 20 and July 4-Juneteenth and Independence Day.

Directions are available on the Conroe ISD website.

According to a news release from the district, breakfasts are served from 7:30-8 a.m. except at Travis and Wilkerson intermediate schools, and Stockton and McCullough junior high schools at 7:45-8:15 a.m. Lunches at all schools are served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., according to the district.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.

Locations:

  • Giesinger Elementary School
  • Hailey Elementary School
  • Houser Elementary School
  • Houston Elementary School
  • Milam Elementary School
  • Rice Elementary School
  • Grangerland Intermediate School
  • Travis Intermediate School
  • Wilkerson Intermediate School
  • McCullough Junior High School
  • Stockton Junior High School
  • The Woodlands College Park High School



