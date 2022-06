Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details

Giesinger Elementary School

Hailey Elementary School

Houser Elementary School

Houston Elementary School

Milam Elementary School

Rice Elementary School

Grangerland Intermediate School

Travis Intermediate School

Wilkerson Intermediate School

McCullough Junior High School

Stockton Junior High School

The Woodlands College Park High School

CONROE, Texas -- The 2022 summer feeding program in Conroe ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch to children age 18 and younger on weekdays from June 8-July 1 at several schools in the district. The dates at College Park High School are June 7-July 13.Meals will be available on weekdays except for the holidays observed June 20 and July 4-Juneteenth and Independence Day.Directions are available on the Conroe ISD website. According to a news release from the district, breakfasts are served from 7:30-8 a.m. except at Travis and Wilkerson intermediate schools, and Stockton and McCullough junior high schools at 7:45-8:15 a.m. Lunches at all schools are served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., according to the district.The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.