Conroe ISD releases 2022 summer meal program details

Meals will be available on weekdays except for the holidays observed June 20 and July 4-Juneteenth and Independence Day.
Directions are available on the Conroe ISD website.
According to a news release from the district, breakfasts are served from 7:30-8 a.m. except at Travis and Wilkerson intermediate schools, and Stockton and McCullough junior high schools at 7:45-8:15 a.m. Lunches at all schools are served from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., according to the district.
The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program.
Locations:
- Giesinger Elementary School
- Hailey Elementary School
- Houser Elementary School
- Houston Elementary School
- Milam Elementary School
- Rice Elementary School
- Grangerland Intermediate School
- Travis Intermediate School
- Wilkerson Intermediate School
- McCullough Junior High School
- Stockton Junior High School
- The Woodlands College Park High School
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.