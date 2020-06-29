Federal aid application extended for Texas families of kids with free or reduced-price school lunches

Families of kids who receive free or reduced lunch have some extra time to apply for $285 in federal aid provided to make up for the meals kids missed while schools were closed because of COVID-19.
Families that were on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March don't need to apply for the program known as Pandemic-EBT, short for electronic benefits transfer. These benefits were automatically deposited on their Lone Star Card - the debit-like card Texas uses to distribute SNAP aid - earlier this month.
Other families, including those that enrolled in SNAP after April, have through the month of July to submit applications for the food benefits program.
According to Gov. Gregg Abbott's office, the deadline was extended from June 30 to July 31.
"The extension of the P-EBT deadline helps ensure that Texans have time to apply for this program and provide nutritious food to their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19," Abbott said. "Ensuring access to healthy food in our communities is an important part of our response to this pandemic."
