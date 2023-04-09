Man exonerated for 2010 murder now accused of deadly road rage shooting in SW Houston

In 2019, Lydell Grant was found innocent after serving eight years in prison for a deadly stabbing at a Montrose bar in 2010. Now, he's accused of killing a man in a road rage shooting.

Lydell Grant was released from prison in 2019 after being exonerated for a fatal stabbing at a Montrose bar in 2010.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of killing another driver after a crash. The suspect, Lydell Grant, was released from prison more than three years ago for another murder for which he was ultimately found innocent.

ABC13 covered Grant's story quite extensively over the last few years. His story made national news two years ago after he was exonerated for a fatal stabbing at a Montrose bar in 2010.

Now, he's accused in a fatal road rage shooting in southwest Houston.

The incident happened Thursday at about 11:50 p.m. near Hiram Clarke Road and Brentwood Park Drive.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man killed in suspected road rage shooting after hitting suspect's Lexus at intersection, HPD says

Investigators believe Grant and another woman were leaving a corner store when he ran a stop sign, causing a Toyota to hit him.

Grant allegedly got out of his car and then fired multiple shots through the windshield of the Toyota before getting back into his car and taking off.

The driver of the Toyota, Edwin Arevalo, died at the scene.

The accusations against Grant were read in probable cause court overnight.

Investigators say that surveillance video helped them identify Grant as the suspect, leading to his arrest on Friday.

Grant was previously sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for the fatal stabbing of a man outside of a Montrose bar.

RELATED: Lydell Grant's exoneration paves way for possible $80K payout for each year he was in prison

DNA evidence and a confession from the actual stabber led to Grant being exonerated in 2019 after serving about eight years in prison.

The defense mentioned that Grant has been running his own home cleaning business for the last six months and helps with supporting his mother.

READ MORE: Man free after serving 8 years for a crime he didn't commit

The last time there were any charges on his criminal record was in 2009.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.